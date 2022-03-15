Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $650.00.

A number of research firms have commented on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.03. 35,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. Geberit has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

