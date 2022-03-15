Insider Selling: Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) SVP Sells 7,600 Shares of Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Lafave also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, John Lafave sold 498 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $6,947.10.

RFP traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. 490,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,950. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

