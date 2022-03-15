iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Financial Management Network Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 205,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.09. 7,774,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.