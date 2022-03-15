$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ CVGW remained flat at $$35.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 372,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.03 million, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,112,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 56,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

