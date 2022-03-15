Hydra Price Tops $9.75 on Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $9.75 or 0.00024762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $83.88 million and $989,208.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydra has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.80 or 0.06633438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,440.33 or 1.00208918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,956,295 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

