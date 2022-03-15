Sharder Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (SS)

Sharder (SS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $497,284.30 and $412.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sharder Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

