Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $73.85

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.85.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NCNO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. 1,700,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,367. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
