Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $73.85

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in nCino by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after buying an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in nCino by 28.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after buying an additional 270,317 shares during the period.

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. 1,700,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,367. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

