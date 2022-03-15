Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Decreases By 37.5%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after buying an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 177,958 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRQR remained flat at $$0.93 during trading on Tuesday. 500,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRQR. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

