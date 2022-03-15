PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Down 37.7% in February

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PFN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. 234,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,503. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 128,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.