PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Down 37.7% in February

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PFN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. 234,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,503. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
