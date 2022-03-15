B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases $161,071.57 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 133,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $161,071.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $362,888.34.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $16,384.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.

Shares of RILY stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.67. 195,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,311. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.58. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

