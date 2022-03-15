Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $324,160.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $316,880.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $481,920.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 396,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $66,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

