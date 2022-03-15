Michael P. Kouzelos Sells 5,936 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CBZ stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 181,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,832. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 98,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CBIZ by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CBIZ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter.

CBZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

