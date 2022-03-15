Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Sells $572,592.36 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

