Alpha Finance Lab Reaches One Day Volume of $89.45 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $118.79 million and approximately $89.45 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00038972 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001800 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

