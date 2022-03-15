Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Receives GBX 403.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 403.13 ($5.24).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGAM shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.11) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.53) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.88) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of LON MGAM traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 308.50 ($4.01). 145,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,331. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of GBX 277 ($3.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 322.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £880.37 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.