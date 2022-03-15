People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

PBCT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. 3,561,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.97.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

