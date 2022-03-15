MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 901 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.13. 2,913,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,232. The firm has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

