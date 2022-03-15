Interface, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by 46.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Interface has a payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interface to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of TILE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 195,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,736. Interface has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TILE. Raymond James reduced their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interface by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Interface by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Interface by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Interface by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.