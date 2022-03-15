Short Interest in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LGSTU) Drops By 26.7%

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 3,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

