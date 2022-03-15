Short Interest in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Declines By 29.6%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

MDNA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 90,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,892. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

