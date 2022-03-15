Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Decreases By 34.2%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JRSH traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 16,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRSH. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

About Jerash Holdings (US) (Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.