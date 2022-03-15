Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Decreases By 34.2%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
JRSH traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 16,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.67.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRSH. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.
About Jerash Holdings (US) (Get Rating)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.
