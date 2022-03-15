Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.04

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 1563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

Ricoh ( OTCMKTS:RICOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

