Brokerages Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Triumph Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Group.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
TGI stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,831. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.35.
Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triumph Group (TGI)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.