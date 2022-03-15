ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives $12.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,521. ironSource has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

