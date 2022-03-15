Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.99 Million

Brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) to post sales of $700.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $696.30 million and the highest is $703.50 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $627.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

ENSG stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 215,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average of $78.78. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833 shares of company stock valued at $837,198 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

