SushiSwap Hits Market Cap of $371.47 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $371.47 million and approximately $110.16 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00007375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00034399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00104276 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 240,993,212 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUSHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.