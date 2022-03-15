DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $460.87 on Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $460.87 or 0.01164274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and $204,952.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00282564 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003735 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003403 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

