Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORMP. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of ORMP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 304,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,510. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 743,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 692,384 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

