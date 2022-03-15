PetroDollar Price Reaches $0.0091 (XPD)

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One PetroDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PetroDollar has a market cap of $582,621.28 and $29.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PetroDollar has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar Profile

PetroDollar (CRYPTO:XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

