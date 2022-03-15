Head to Head Review: IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) versus Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

IHI pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. IHI pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brooks Automation pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IHI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

92.9% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IHI and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHI 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.75%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than IHI.

Profitability

This table compares IHI and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHI 4.53% 11.21% 2.12% Brooks Automation 14.57% 8.87% 6.58%

Risk and Volatility

IHI has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IHI and Brooks Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHI $10.50 billion 0.33 $123.07 million $0.80 7.20 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 11.27 $110.75 million $1.72 44.95

IHI has higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. IHI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats IHI on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

IHI Company Profile (Get Rating)

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others. The Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes for storage facilities and chemical plants, nuclear power, gas engines, environmental systems, and pharmaceutical plants. The Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment deals with bridges, water gates, steel structures, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, and security. The Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers rotating machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery, and agricultural equipment. The Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment handles aircraft engines.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting, and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data management.

