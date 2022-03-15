Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Decreases By 29.7%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.5 days.
Shares of ELKMF stock remained flat at $$1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.
Gold Road Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
