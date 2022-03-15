Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
JAGGF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,049. The company has a market cap of $265.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $6.06.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
