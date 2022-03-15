Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

JAGGF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,049. The company has a market cap of $265.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.