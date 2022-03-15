Genscript Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Update

Genscript Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 1,364,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 450.3 days.

OTCMKTS GNNSF traded down 0.08 on Tuesday, reaching 2.52. 3,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553. Genscript Biotech has a fifty-two week low of 1.75 and a fifty-two week high of 5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of 3.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genscript Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

