Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Biofrontera Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. Biofrontera Inc. is based in WOBURN, MA. “
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BFRI. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Biofrontera (Get Rating)
