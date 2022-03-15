Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Brother Industries stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.99. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brother Industries (BRTHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.