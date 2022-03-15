Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, reaching $135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $140.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.86.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

