Short Interest in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Increases By 25.3%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 254,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 112,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,613. The firm has a market cap of $431.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

