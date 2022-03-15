Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Expands By 34.5%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

