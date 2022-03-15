eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

EXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get eXp World alerts:

In other news, insider John K. Tobison sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $285,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,584 shares of company stock valued at $12,287,027 over the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $59.77.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.