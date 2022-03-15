Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $80.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Xometry stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 550,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,973. Xometry has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12.

In related news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $123,381.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,163 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Xometry by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

