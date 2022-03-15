Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,836,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,623,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

