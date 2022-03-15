The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $782.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) will report sales of $782.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $793.48 million and the lowest is $774.10 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $627.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

CAKE stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.86. 917,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,322,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

