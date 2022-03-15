Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target at $130.00

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,139. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.37. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $156.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

