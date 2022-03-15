Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target at $130.00

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,139. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.37. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $156.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
