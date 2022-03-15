TimeScale Financial Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,276,000 after buying an additional 509,290 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,199.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,092,000 after buying an additional 266,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 58.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,231,000 after buying an additional 183,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

WPC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 905,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.24%.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.