Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 36.6% in February

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the February 13th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SOMLY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,689. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.22. Secom has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

Get Secom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.