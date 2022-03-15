Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 35.9% in February

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 662.0 days.

Shares of Dowa stock remained flat at $$45.00 during trading on Tuesday. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. Dowa has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

About Dowa (Get Rating)

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

