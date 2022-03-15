Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 34.8% in February

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNGBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getinge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

Shares of Getinge stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.95. Getinge has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Getinge ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts predict that Getinge will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

