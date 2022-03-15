TimeScale Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 815,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,696. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Eastern Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

