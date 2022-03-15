Brokerages Set Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Target Price at $32.33

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $43.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,644 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,528 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after purchasing an additional 763,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 227,272 shares in the last quarter.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

