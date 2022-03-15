Brokerages Set Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Target Price at $32.33

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $43.92.
About Niu Technologies (Get Rating)
Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.