TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 372 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,497,000.

NYSEARCA AOA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.79. 138,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,220. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $73.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

